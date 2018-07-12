Huntley man tried to meet up with 13-year-old after talking on Snapchat, police say

HUNTLEY, Ill. – An 18-year-old in Huntley is facing felony charges after police said he used Snapchat to arrange a sexual meet-up with a 13-year-old girl.

Kyle Morgan, 18, was charged with traveling to meet a minor and grooming.

On July 7, Huntley police received a report around 8:30 p.m. of an 18-year-old attempting to meet with a 13-year-old girl for a sex act. Officials said the two were communicating via Snapchat.

Police said the report was made by the girl’s parents, who cooperated with police and allowed for a meeting to be set up between the two on July 7, at which time, police would meet the suspect.

Around 10 p.m. that night, the suspect arrived at Ol’Timers Park and was taken into custody.

The girl had no previous contact with the suspect other than on Snapchat.

Morgan was The Courier News’ Baseball Player of the Year. He played on the Huntley High School’s baseball team and was planning to attend McHenry Community College in the fall.