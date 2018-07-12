× In his return to Toyota Park, David Accam’s late goal gives the Union a win over the Fire

CHICAGO – When the team was rebuilding the past few years, he was one of the more exciting players on the field for the Chicago Fire.

Unfortunately on Wednesday night, David Accam showed off that kind of flair against them when it mattered the most.

Traded away to the Philadelphia Union in the offseason, the midfielder returned to Toyota Park for the first time since the deal. Acccam then sent his former team to a 4-3 defeat with a goal five minutes into stoppage time.

He worked his way into the scoring area and then fired a shot that curved around the diving Richard Sanchez and tucked in inside the left post for the winning score. A jubilant Accam took off his jersey in celebration and earned a yellow card for the gesture, but it wouldn’t matter.

A wild back-and-forth contest went to the Union as the Fire fell behind Philadelphia in the standings, settling into eighth place in the MLS’ Eastern Conference at the moment with a 6-9-5 record.

What made the score more satisfying for Accam was the fact that it was his first in a Union uniform, having gone the first 16 games without a point of any kind. It’s a change for the midfielder, who had 14 in his final season with the Fire in 2017.

Oddly enough, the last point he had in a MLS game came against the Philadelphia Union while as member of the Fire on October 15th of last season at Toyota Park.

Accam’s goal ruined what seemed to be a valiant effort by the Fire to rally for the tie in the final minutes. Bastian Schweinsteiger’s header found the back of the net early in the 94th minute to even the game at 3.

It was a part of a contest in which the Fire played catch-up the entire time, as Haris Medunjanin scored for Philadelphia in the 31st minute, then Nemaja Nikolic tied it for Chicago in the 39th.

After the Union retook the lead just before halftime, Aleksandar Katai evened the game again with his ninth goal of the year. It came just hours after his transfer from Deportivo Alaves was made official, but that goal was then answered by Cory Burke of the Union four minutes later.

Drama then unfolded in the final minutes of stoppage time, with the Fire watching one of their former players hand them perhaps their most difficult loss of the season.