Woman, 38, found dead in Englewood fire

CHICAGO -- An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in an apartment fire on the city's South Side.

Fire crews responded to the apartment building in the 1300 block of West 57th Street in the Englewood neighborhood around 12:10 a.m. Thursday. The woman was found in a bedroom of a second floor apartment. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman has been identified as 38-year-old Ta’anda Hall. She was a mother of three older children and had moved into the building about two months ago.

No working smoke detectors were heard in the apartment, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The cause is under investigation. A green SUV, somehow linked to the death investigation, was towed away from the scene just after 6 a.m.