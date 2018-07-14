Chicago radio legend has garage sale for chairty

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Garage sales are popular around the Chicago area this time of year. But most don't involve media legends. And most don't usually give the money away to charity.

But throughout Steve Dahl’s 40 year career in radio, he’s collected a lot of stuff. And there comes a time when you need to Spring Clean.

To vinyl records and lithographs, it all was up for grabs at his sale on Saturday.

Some of the high end auction items were admittedly a little harder to part with than others like a classic jukebox he bought for his wife Janet.

Dahl said he and his wife were doing all of this mainly to raise money for a charity in the western suburbs to help the homeless.

Many of the silent auction items will stay on the auction block at WLSam.com through August 11th, which is when the Dahls will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary - with a little more space in the home this year.