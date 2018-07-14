Police investigating several suspicious fires in Hegewisch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – Chicago police are investigated a suspicious fire on the South Side that sent three firefighters to the hospital.

Officials believe the fire is connected to a string of arson fires.

Saturday’s fire was set in the garage behind a vacant apartment building at 135th and Baltimore Avenue in the city’s Hegewisch neighborhood. The fire spread to an empty frame house next door and melted the siding off the adjacent garage.

The firefighters were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Many appeared to be battling the early morning heat and humidity.

“This area’s been a rash of fires. This is the seventh or eighth fire just in this area alone,” assistant deputy fire commissioner Brian Helmold said.

The cause of the fires haven’t been determined but fire officials believe they are set by one person.

Chicago police consider the fires arson and are investigating.