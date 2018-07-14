Woman killed, man injured in West Side fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – A woman was killed and a man and police officer injured in a fire in on Chicago’s West Side Saturday morning.

Firefighters were called to the 2100 block of N. Merrimac Avenue around 3 a.m. in the city’s Galewood neighborhood.

Police officers were already on the scene and attempted to rescue two people, a man and woman, from inside the home.

The woman died on the way to the hospital.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition with burns and suffering from smoke inhalation.

The names and identity of the victims have not been released.

An officer also suffered a minor burn on his hand.

Officials are still investigating and trying to determine the cause of the fire.