Kyle Malzahn discusses the Cubs’ first half on Sports Feed

CHICAGO - It's the All-Star Break, and for the Cubs, all is pretty much right with the world.

Early struggles have been shaken off and the team is now in first place as their first half comes to an end following a sweep in San Diego. Four members of the team are headed to Washington DC for the festivities this week - including three that were elected to the Mid-Summer Classic. Kyle Schwarber joins the group to take part in the annual Home Run Derby with Javier Baez.

Kyle Malzahn of Cubs Live discussed those topics while also looking ahead to the second half for the team on Sports Feed Sunday with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman. You can watch their discussion in the video above or below.