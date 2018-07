CHICAGO — Investigators are searching for the driver in a fatal hit-and-run on the city’s Northwest Side.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. Sunday near Fullerton and Laramie in the Cragin neighborhood.

A 64-year-old man was crossing the street when he was hit by a white SUV going eastbound.

The driver continued driving and went north on Laramie.

No one is in custody.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.