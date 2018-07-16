Police search for gunman who fatally shot woman, 59, during attempted carjacking

CHICAGO — Chicago police are searching for a gunman who shot and killed a woman during an attempted carjacking on the city’s West Side.

Police were called to the 900 block of North Kedvale Avenue around 7:15 a.m. Sunday on a report that a woman was shot.

Police say a 71-year-old man, 70-year-old woman and 59-year-old woman were all in a vehicle when a man approached the driver’s side and pulled a gun in an attempt to steal the vehicle.

The driver started to take off, but the suspect opened fire, breaking out the back window.

A bullet struck the 59-year-old woman in the head. She was rushed to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, but was later pronounced dead.

Her name hasn’t been released yet.

The two other people in the car were shaken up, but are expected to be OK.

No arrests have been made, and authorities are investigating.