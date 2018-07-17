CFD diver died from rare condition that caused heart failure

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – The Cook County Medical Examiner released an official cause of death for Chicago Fire Department diver who died during a rescue in May.

According to the medical examiner, 46-year-old Juan Bucio’s death has been ruled an accident.

The cause is listed as "asphyxia, with depletion of air from diving tank, due to cardiac arrhythmia due to lymphocytic myocarditis."

Lymphocytic myocarditis is a rare cause of cardiovascular disease that can cause heart failure.

Bucio died over the Memorial Day holiday during a search for a man who had fallen off a boat in the South Branch of the Chicago River.

Wednesday the police department will hold a charity baseball game honoring Bucio and Police Commander Paul Bauer, who was killed in the line of duty earlier this year. CPD will face the Chicago Fire Department. More information at www.cpdmemorial.org.