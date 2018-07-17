Durbin calls for investigation of abuse allegations at shelter for separated children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) urged Heartland Alliance to investigate claims of physical and emotional abuse at Casa Guadalupe, a shelter run by the organization in Chicago, after the Washington Post detailed allegations from children who were cared for in the facility after they were separated from their parents.

Among the allegations of abuse included in the story and detailed in Sen. Durbin's letter to Heartland Alliance were a boy who said he was dragged from a soccer field, another who said he was denied medical care after breaking his arm, and a boy who alleges he was separated from his sister.

The Chicago City Council addressed issues of immigration and possible abuse at a meeting of its Human Relations Committee Tuesday, including testimony from a number of immigrants who are in the country illegally or are currently protected by DACA.

Among those who testified was a woman who came from Honduras with her five-month-old son. If that happened a few months ago, that woman would have been sent to detention, her child taken away from her and possibly taken to the heartland alliance facility in chicago that cares for unaccompanied minors.

Most of the children held at facilities like Casa Guadalupe are from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador. The president of the Human Rights Organization testified before the committee Tuesday, saying they are caring for children as young as five months old to 17 years old. A total of 73 children were taken to Heartland Alliance under the president's zero-tolerance policy, and 34 percent have been reunited so far.

"The children in our care are sad and scared and want to be with their parents and we want to be responsive to that," evelyn diaz/ president the heartland alliance

Diaz says the paperwork that comes with the children is incomplete, so there are teams working 24/7 to help find the parents, help them communicate with their children, and eventually reunite them. Contrary to other facilities, children are not kept in cages or large and sterile environments, according to Diaz. There are clinical social workers, physicians, psychiatrists and teachers who care for them.

"The Chicago shelter feels different from other shelters. It feels like a loving place," Diaz said.