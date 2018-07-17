Indiana man charged in Lincoln Park home invasions, sexual assaults of girls

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Authorities in Indiana have arrested a man who is accused of sexually assaulting two young girls in Chicago.

25-year-old Hunter Best is charged with home invasion and sexual assault.

Best is accused of entering two homes in the city's Lincoln Park neighborhood within a 20-minute span on May 27th.

Police said he broke into a home in the 400 block of West Belden Avenue around 2 a.m. and sexually abused a 13-year-old girl who was asleep in her bedroom.

About 20 minutes later and a block away on Grant Place, police said he broke into another home and sexually abused an 11-year-old girl who was also sleeping.

Best is being extradited to Chicago where he may face more charges.