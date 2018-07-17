Preckwinkle Wants Forest Preserve Police Force Intact After Viral Video
-
Man charged with hate crimes for anti-Puerto Rico harassment appears in court
-
Boy, 10, drowns after entering aqua center in Park Forest after hours
-
Politics Tonight: Springfield Week-in-Review
-
Chicago officer fatally shoots armed man running away
-
Milwaukee police apologize for NBA’s Sterling Brown arrest; Video released
-
-
Politics Tonight: Possible Blagojevich Commutation
-
Politics Tonight: Meet the actor who plays Antonin Scalia
-
Political Communication and the Presidency
-
Law enforcement agencies step up security ahead of holiday
-
1 dead, multiple injured after multi-vehicle Elk Grove Village crash
-
-
Meeting held after CPS principal retires following controversy over career day speaker
-
Woman rescued, man located after serious crash in Des Plaines
-
Protesters march at scene of fatal police-involved shooting