‘Pyramid House’ in Wadsworth damaged in fire

WADSWORTH, Ill. -- One of the more unusual homes in Illinois fell victim to a fire Tuesday.

The Golden Pyramid House in Wadsworth appeared to be under construction when the flames broke out.

Firefighters responded to the home and tourist attraction at 37921 N Dilleys Rd. They were able to get everyone inside of the home to safety.

A dog died in the fire, fire officials said.

The home's moat and unique structure made the operation challenging, according to fire officials.

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries.

Fire officials have not released the cause of the fire, but they say it is not suspicious.

The extent of the damage is not yet known.

The Egyptian-themed home can be seen from I-94 and offers afternoon tours.