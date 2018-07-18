200 jobs coming to Little Village via industrial project, mayor says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel is slated to break ground Wednesday on a new industrial project in Little Village.

The $17.9 million project will include 18 loading docks, landscaped buffers and an underground stormwater retention system, according to the mayor's office.

The developer plans to lease the space at 2524 W. 24th St. to e-commerce businesses and restaurant-related supply chains.

The mayor's office estimates the project will bring 200 jobs to Little Village.

The announcement comes after a new study from the Metropolitan Planning Council revealed that from 2010 to 2015, the majority of 65,000 jobs created downtown went to residents of higher income areas like Lakeview and Lincoln Park.

The study said people from the neediest communities are often excluded from economic booms.