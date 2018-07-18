4-year-old girl escapes child luring attempt by doing everything right

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Chicago police are looking for three suspects in an attempted child luring incident in which a 4-year-old girl thwarted what could have been a really horrible situation.

The little girl's mother, Rachel Holler, says she is extremely proud of her daughter Rosie.

The incident happened Tuesday afternoon in the 4000 Block of North Plainfield Avenue in the Jefferson Park neighborhood.

At about 4:15 p.m. Rachel went into the house with two of her boys for a few minutes, leaving Rosie and her older brother outside. That's when a van stopped in the middle of the street and a man talked to Rosie, trying to lure her into the van by telling her he had candy.

Rosie's parents -- her father is a Chicago police officer -- have always taught their children about "stranger danger." Rachel said she is so proud of Rosie for listening.

"I didn't know how she would react in that situation but I'm just proud that she did the right thing," Rachel told WGN. "She didn't even say a word to him. She just walked away."

"She said they wanted to probably adopt her, and that broke my heart a little bit," Rosie's mother continued.

The only description police have of the offenders is three white or Hispanic men between 20 and 30 years old, driving a white van or minivan with no windows. The license plate is not known.

Police are asking residents to tell their neighbors about this and call 911 to report any suspicious people or vehicles.