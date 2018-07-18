Chicago police investigate 2 attempted child luring cases

CHICAGO — Chicago police are investigating after two attempted child luring cases in the past two days.

Police are searching for three men accused of trying to lure a 4-year-old girl in the city’s Jefferson Park neighborhood.

The incident happened Tuesday afternoon in the 4000 Block of North Plainfield.

The girl was standing in front of her house when a white van with three men pulled up. Someone inside the van tried to offer the girl candy. The girl ran into her house and the van left the scene.

In another case, a 10-year-old girl was followed by a man after she got off a school bus Monday in the 7000 Block of South Rhodes Avenue in the Park Manor neighborhood. She ran away after the man offered her candy.

Police say the two incidents are not believed to be related.