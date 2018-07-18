Fire burns for hours, damages suburban apartment complex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Ill. – Emergency crews remain on the scene of a massive fire at a apartment complex in Prospect Heights.

The fire broke out in a the main building at in the 800 block of Mcintosh Court around 2 p.m., according to the fire department. It then spread to two more building of the four-building complex.

The top floor of the main building is a complete loss, fire officials said. Other areas of the buildings are heavily damaged.

100 firefighters from 25 communities are working at the scene, according to fire officials.

So far, only minor injuries have been reported. One firefighter and two civilians sustained minor injuries. They were treated at the scene, officials said.

Prospect Heights police are instructing people to stay away from the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.