Willson Contreras contributes to a homer-happy All-Star Game won by the American League

WASHINGTON D.C. – He might have batted last in the order, but he was the first on the board for the National League. Yet he was far for the final batter at Nationals Park to knock a pitch into the stands.

Cubs catcher Willson Conteras made a powerful All-Star Game debut by hitting a homer on the first pitch he saw in the third inning to get the National League on the board in the 89th Major League Baseball All-Star Game.

It was a big moment for the third-year player but a common one in this Mid-Summer Classic that featured a power boost like never before in the contest. By the time it was over in the 10th inning, both sides combined for an All-Star record ten homers, with the American League slugging out an 8-6 victory.

Contreras’ line drive shot into the left field seats of the Rays’ Blake Snell was one of five on the night for the National League. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, the catcher is the first in MLB history to hit the first pitch he saw in the majors along with the All-Star Game for a home run.

On June 19, 2016, Contreras hit the first pitch he saw in his first MLB at-bat for a homer against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field.

Their opponents countered with five of the own, with the back-to-back homers in the 10th inning by Astros teammates Alex Bregman (All-Star Game MVP) and George Springer proving to be the game-winners.

Javier Baez had a good start to his first All-Star Game as well, hitting a single to lead off the first inning off Red Sox ace Chris Sale. It was his only hit in three plate appearances on the evening. White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu went 0-for-2 with a strikeout in his second career Mid-Summer Classic.

Contreras had the biggest moment of Chicago’s representatives, which made some history and was part of some on a homer-happy night in Washington D.C.