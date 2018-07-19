Objects, photos, messages tell personal stories of survival at new exhibit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SKOKIE, Ill. – A new exhibit at the Illinois Holocaust Museum opened Thursday.

The powerful display sheds new light on a tragic topic – genocide across the globe.

Objects, photos and personal messages tell stories of survival.

The exhibits use photos of the one possession that survivors of the Holocaust and genocides in Armenia, Bosnia, Cambodia, Iraq, Rwanda, South Sudan and Syria

Photographer and oral historian Jim Lommasson took the photos.

“I hope when people look at photographs they ask, ‘What would I take with me?’” he said. “It’s an important question.”

The exhibit opening runs from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and attendees will be able to meet the photographer and a few of the survivors.

More information at ILHolocaustMuseum.org