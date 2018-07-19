Prospect Heights fire was started by child playing with lighter, source says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Ill. — Hundreds of residents of an apartment complex in Prospect Heights are homeless after a massive fire.

According to a source, authorities are investigating multiple reports the fire was started by a child playing with a lighter.

About 150 firefighters from 50 departments near battled the fire in the 800 block of Mcintosh Court, which Prospect Heights Fire Chief Drew Smith said began about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday and continued into late evening.

At least three people were injured.

Smith said the fire began in one 24-unit building and then spread to two other buildings. Firefighters were able to prevent the blaze from spreading to a fourth nearby building.

Smith said two of the three buildings will be total losses and the third building suffered some fire damage and significant smoke and water damage.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

Prospect Heights Mayor Nicolas Helmer says several hundred residents were displaced.

It is the largest fire Prospect Heights has fought in almost 15 years.

The Red Cross has opened a shelter for people affected at Lakewood Chapel, 1307 E Palatine Road in Arlington Heights.