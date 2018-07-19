Woman fatally shot while walking into her apartment building in Washington Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A woman was shot and killed while walking into a residential building in the city's Washington Park neighborhood.

27-year-old Lashana Howard was walking with another person into her apartment building in the 5600 block of South Michigan around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, when shots were fired.

Howard was hit in the head and leg. She was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Howard was the mother of two girls.

No one else was injured in the shooting. No suspects are in custody.

Anyone with information is urged to call police.