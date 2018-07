Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Above Uncommon Ground, a 2,500-square-foot rooftop farm allows the restaurant to harvest hundreds of pounds of organic fruits, vegetables, herbs and spices. There are also a pair of beehives that produce 40-50 pounds of honey, and other things used to make specialty craft beers.

The restaurant plans to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the rooftop farm with community events and harvesting classes all summer long.

WGN's Andrea Darlas has more.