2 kids hospitalized after incident at Huntley aquatic center

HUNTLEY, Ill. — Police said two children were taken to the hospital after an incident Monday afternoon at the Stingray Bay Family Aquatic Center in Huntley.

Rescue crews with the local police and fire departments were called to the aquatic center around 2:40 p.m. Monday on reports of a swimmer in distress. When crews arrived, park staff were attending to a juvenile they had pulled from the pool, Huntley police said in a statement.

One child was conscious and the other was unconscious as they were rushed to Centegra Hospital by paramedics. Their conditions have not been released.

Police complimented the Huntley Park District said staff on doing a “great job” responding to the situation and tending to the kids.