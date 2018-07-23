Activists planning to shut down Lake Shore Drive and march to Wrigley Field

CHICAGO — Anti-violence activists are planning to shut down Lake Shore Drive next week, almost a month after Rev. Michael Pfleger and thousands of activists shut down the Dan Ryan Expressway.

The community activists are organizing a march to Wrigley Field at 4 p.m. next Thursday, August 2. The Chicago Cubs have a 7:05 p.m. home game that night against the San Diego Padres.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the groups include Coalition for a New Chicago and Violence Interruptors. They plan to march on Lake Shore Drive near Belmont Avenue and then march toward Wrigley, according to Rev. Gregory Livingston, one of the organizers.

Organizers said they’ll release more details on Tuesday.

On July 7, thousands of anti-violence protesters marched along the Dan Ryan, shutting down traffic to draw attention to the gun violence that’s claimed hundreds of lives in some of the city’s poorest neighborhoods and pressure public officials to do more to stop it.