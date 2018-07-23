Ald. Ricardo Munoz retiring from City Council when his term ends

CHICAGO – A longtime independent City Council member announced his retirement on Monday.

Ald. Ricardo Munoz, 22nd Ward, said he’ll serve out his current term but won’t run for re-election.

“As I look back over what we have achieved on behalf of the communities of the 22nd Ward over the course of the last 25 years, I am deeply humbled,” he said in a press release.

Munoz has represented the ward since 1993, when Mayor Richard Daley appointed him to replace Jesus “Chuy” Garcia after Garcia was elected to the State Senate, the press release said.

Muñoz said he was looking forward to life as a private citizen with his wife, two children and their dog.

The 22nd Ward includes North Lawndale, Little Village, Brighton Park, LeClaire Courts, Archer Heights and Sleepy Hollow.