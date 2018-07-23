Former IPRA investigator says he was fired for refusing to say police-involved shooting was unjustified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A former investigator with the Independent Police Review Authority is suing the City of Chicago, claiming he was fired for refusing to lie and make a police-involved shooting seem unjustified.

Former investigator Kelvin Lett outlines his bombshell allegations in a federal lawsuit against the Independent Police Review Authority and its successor COPA.

Lett alleges that while he was working there, agency head Sharon Fairley suggested he needed to have a more devious mind and ordered him to "lie in his reports that a gun was planted on the victim by the officers involved in the shooting."

Lett says when he refused, within two weeks Fairley demoted him from investigator to janitor.

Lett also alleges in the suit he was wrongly punished by Fairley and others at IPRA in connection to the Phillip Coleman case, stemming from a 2012 incident where Coleman was beaten by several officers and later died.

Coleman and Lett grew up in the same neighborhood and Fairley believed Lett tipped the Coleman family off to what happened and the existence of jailhouse video of the incident. Coleman's family reached a $5-million settlement with the city.

A third party arbitrator later ruled in his favor, but according to his attorney, Lett was then assigned to a job as a FOIA officer but is not being allowed to actually report to work.

In a statement, Lett's attorney Cass Casper says, "we believe the evidence will show that what happened to my client is not an isolated case and is a product of a political agenda, and we are looking forward to our day in court."