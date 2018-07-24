2 stabbed, 1 beaten in fight in Chicago’s Loop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Two people were stabbed and one beaten during a fight in the Loop.

The incident happened around 11:40 p.m. Monday at State and Lake.

Police said the three were on a sidewalk when they encountered three men who began fighting and beating them.

A 25-year-old man was stabbed in the chest, a 21-year-old woman was stabbed in the neck and a 26-year-old man was beaten.

All three were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where their conditions had stabilized.

No arrests have been made.

The fight was captured on cellphone video by a witness.