Anti-violence march planned for Lake Shore Drive, Wrigley ahead of Cubs game on Aug. 2

CHICAGO -- First it was the Dan Ryan Expressway, now anti-violence activists plan to shut down part of Lake Shore Drive.

A coalition of groups is announcing it will march August 2 on a northbound stretch of Lake Shore Drive near Belmont.

The demonstrators will then head to Wrigley Field to speak out to crowds attending the Cubs-Padres game that night.

Earlier this month, St. Sabina Church pastor Michael Pfleger led a demonstration on the Dan Ryan Expressway to draw attention to crime, joblessness and poverty.