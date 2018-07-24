× Eddie Olczyk enjoys a night to remember at Wrigley Field

CHICAGO – In the early days of his treatments for cancer, Pat Foley made sure that no one at Wrigley Field forgot about his color commentator on Blackhawks’ broadcasts.

In honor of Eddie Olczyk, the play-by-play announcer wore a No. 16 jersey bearing his name as he threw out the first pitch and sang the 7th inning stretch on September 29th in the Cubs’ game against the Reds.

Cool Moment: @NHLBlackhawks announcer Pat Foley wears an Eddie Olczyk jersey as he throws out the first pitch at Wrigley Field. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/XsIZRMXfpm — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) September 29, 2017

Nearly a year later, now having beaten colon cancer, Olcyzk got the chance to wear that jersey himself at the Friendly Confines.

The color commentator had the honor of throwing out the first pitch and singing “Take Me Out to The Ballgame” on Tuesday night as the Cubs faced the Diamondbacks at Wrigley Field.

That right there is a strike! Edzo making us proud, as per usual. pic.twitter.com/i3UvSzpKMn — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) July 24, 2018

Olczyk was diagnosed with colon cancer last summer and underwent treatments in the fall and winter while continuing his broadcasting duties on a part-time basis. During a broadcast on January 22nd, Olczyk announced that he was cancer-free.

Things came full circle on Tuesday night, as Olcyzk was able to follow his broadcast partner on a memorable night at Wrigley Field.