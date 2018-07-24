Missing Special Olympics athlete found safe, police say

Police said a missing Special Olympics athlete who was participating in the organization’s 50th anniversary in Chicago has been found safely.

Police said 22-year-old Rezwanul Haque, who is from Bangladesh and was competing in the Unified Cup Football, was safely located.

Chicago police said he’s “fine” and with friends outside of the city. Officials said until or unless his Visa expires, there’s no criminal activity.

A police spokesperson said surveillance video showed Haque leaving a hotel on the 100 block of East Delaware Place by himself Thursday around 5 p.m., waiting outside and then getting into an SUV that pulls up.

Police did not suspect foul play, but called him a high risk missing person. He has autism and does not speak English.

Haque competed in the 2015 Special Olympics in Los Angeles where he won the Gold Medal in men’s singles badminton.