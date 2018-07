Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GARY, Ind. — The search for a missing 24-year-old woman resumed Tuesday in Lake Michigan.

Tiara Hardy, 24, and two of her friends were carried out by a current at Marquette Park Beach in Gary, Ind., Monday evening. Her two friends were able to swim out, but Hardy disappeared.

Police had to call off the search around 9 p.m. Monday because of the rough conditions in the water.

Hardy's father went into the water himself Tuesday in an attempt to find his daughter.

DEVELOPING: Heartbreaking. Distraught father of 24yo Tiara Hardy here to search for her himself. @WGNMorningNews pic.twitter.com/FhLOmDwll7 — Nancy Loo (@NancyLoo) July 24, 2018

DEVELOPING: Still no sign of missing swimmer. Gary FD joins in search along with GPD and Dept of Natural Resources. @WGNMorningNews pic.twitter.com/LmUbeWAFIb — Nancy Loo (@NancyLoo) July 24, 2018