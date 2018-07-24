United Center says Drake, Migos Aug. 20 concert cancelled

CHICAGO – The United Center announced they are cancelling the Drake and Migos show on Aug. 20, due to “tour adjustments.”

A statement from Drake tweeted by the United Center on Tuesday said:

“In order to deliver the high standard tour experience our fans expect and deserve, we have made the necessary decision to slightly adjust the beginning of The Aubrey & The Three Migos tour schedule.”

Drake and Migos will also be performing in Chicago on Aug. 17 and 18. Those performances were not affected.

Refunds will be offered at point of purchase.

For more information, visit the United Center’s website.