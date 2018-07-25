3-year-old and her father shot in Back of the Yards, officials say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A 3-year-old girl and her father were shot in the city's Back of the Yards neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

The shooting happened on the 900 block of West 48th Street around 2:45 p.m. Police said the two were injured when a man walked up to the girl's father, 34, and began firing shots. The offender fled on foot and may have gotten into a black sedan that was waiting nearby, police said.

The child was shot in both legs and taken to Comers Children's Hospital. Police said her father was shot in the foot and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Friends of the 34-year-old said he is the father of six children. Police said the man is a documented gang member.

The victims are both in stable condition.

No one is in custody.