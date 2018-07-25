City Council to vote on plan to rename Congress Parkway for Ida B. Wells

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — The Chicago City Council is expected to vote Wednesday on whether to rename Congress Parkway after Ida B. Wells.

If approved, a stretch of Congress that runs from Grant Park to the Jane Byrne Interchange would be named after the African-American journalist and anti-lynching advocate. The measure would change mailing addresses along that stretch of road.

The transportation committee has already passed the measure.

An initial plan to rename Balbo Drive after Wells fell through earlier this year after lawmakers faced opposition from Italian-American groups.