Man, 30, charged in fatal Wheeling crash that killed 16-year-old

WHEELING — A man was charged with recklessness homicide after a crash that killed a Mount Prospect teen and injured several other people.

Adam Grunin, 30, was charged after officials said he was driving a 2014 Hyundai Sonata around 2 p.m. July 21 and was involved in a “minor property damage traffic crash” around 499 S. Milwaukee Ave. and fled the scene. Police said he then rear ended a Chevrolet Equinox at the intersection of Milwaukee Avenue and Hintz Road Wheeling. The impact of the crash forced the Equinox into the intersection where it hit a Toyota Tundra that was making a left turn.

Police said multiple witnesses said, and video footage showed, that Grunin was traveling at a speed of 107 mph.

Four members of the Lendino family were in the Chevrolet Equinox. Seven people were taken to the hospital after the crash and 16-year-old Alyssa Lendino was killed. The Chicago Tribune reports that Alyssa Lendino was the driver of the Equionx.

Grunin was taken into custody after being released from the hospital and officials said he refused to cooperate with the investigation. Police told the Tribune that preliminary results from toxicology tests did not indicate that Grunin was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

He is due in bond court on Wednesday.