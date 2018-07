TINLEY PARK, Ill. — Ku Klux Klan fliers were left outside some homes in south suburban Tinley Park over the weekend.

Each flier was in a plastic bag and weighed down with gravel.

The heading reads, “White pride doesn’t mean hate.”

KKK Fliers Left On Tinley Park Lawns Over Weekend https://t.co/TOFnEI3Vx5 pic.twitter.com/c5XBltOlZI — Tinley Park Patch (@TinleyParkPatch) July 23, 2018

It encourages whites to stand up for their rights and to be proud of their race and culture.

A printed phone number leads callers to a voicemail.

Police say there’s no formal investigation since the fliers don’t make any threats or target anyone.