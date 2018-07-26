Police questioning person of interest in 1-year-old girl’s death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Police are questioning a person of interest in the death of a one-year-old girl in the city's North Lawndale neighborhood.

A couple gave their daughter, Nicole Davis, to a neighbor in October when they became homeless. Her parents thought she would be better off there than on the street. But Wednesday, police were called when the one-year-old girl was found unresponsive.

"There’s just so much anger, pain going through my body right now. It just hurts," said Brian Davis, the child's father.

Neighbors say they watched out for Nicole and often were concerned the woman wasn't treating her properly.

When Chicago police arrived at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, they say she had been dead for several hours.

Neighbor Marie Lee says she treated Nicole like one of her own children. She said she knew something was wrong with Nicole when she saw her a month ago.

"She couldn’t raise her arm. Her arm was hurt. (I said) take that baby to the doctor. I’m in his face right now. They wouldn’t listen to me," Lee said.

Brian Davis says the woman told him Nicole fell off the bed. Now, neighbors wish they had called police or the Department of Children and Family Services earlier.

Police say they are questioning a woman in connection with Nicole's death.