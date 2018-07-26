× Teen grabbed at bus stop, raped on South Side: police

CHICAGO — A 17-year-old girl standing at a Marquette Park bus stop was grabbed by men in an SUV and then raped, police said.

The attack happened between 8 and 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 7100 block of South Spaulding Avenue.

The girl was standing at a bus stop when two men grabbed her and pushed her into a red SUV with tinted windows, according to the Chicago Police Department. The victim was taken somewhere near 65th Street and Bell Avenue, where one of the kidnappers raped her, police said. The girl was then able to escape.

Officials gave only a vague description of the attackers, but said they are likely in their 30s.

Police advise residents to walk in groups and report suspicious activity.

Detectives ask anyone with information to call 312-747-8380 and mention report No. JB364680.