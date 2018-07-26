Trump makes first visit to Illinois since becoming president today

GRANITE CITY, Ill. — President Donald Trump is making a stop in Illinois today to visit a steel mill that is boosting production.

The White House says Trump will talk about trade during an event Thursday afternoon at the U.S. Steel Corp. plant in Granite City, Illinois, near St. Louis, for his first trip to Illinois since becoming president.

The company started in March restarting two blast furnaces at the Granite City Works that were shut down in 2015, costing 2,000 jobs. U.S. Steel has announced the recalls about 800 workers.

U.S. Steel credits President Trump’s tariffs on imported steel for the relaunch.

The U.S. has imposed tariffs of 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminum, including from Europe. China, the European Union, Canada and Mexico have responded with taxes on some U.S. goods.

The Chicago Tribune reports that Gov. Bruce Rauner will not meet with the president during his visit.