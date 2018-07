Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Two Chicago Police officers were injured in a fire early Friday morning in the city's Lawndale neighborhood.

One of the officers was injured after he jumped over a fence to tell residents about the fire. The other was taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation.

Both are expected to be okay.

The fire appears to have been started by a grill on the back porch of the apartment complex.

All of the residents made it out safely.