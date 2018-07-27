Burglars prey on 11 unlocked cars in Park Ridge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARK RIDGE, Ill. -- Police in Park Ridge are investigating a series of crimes in which thieves were given a surprising opportunity in this day and age-- unlocked cars.

A home security camera caught two young suspects letting themselves into one of 11 cars burglarized late Tuesday and early Wednesday.

Owners of several of the open cars report losing valuable items like a computer, a phone and cash.

In one case, a handgun was taken.

Other unlocked vehicles were burglarized Monday into Tuesday in another Park Ridge neighborhood.

Park Ridge detectives are checking with Chicago police on the far Northwest Side to see if the suspects match up with similar crimes of opportunity that have happened in the city recently.