Carjacking victim jumps out of vehicle onto Dan Ryan to escape armed men

CHICAGO — A carjacking victim jumped out of his vehicle on the Dan Ryan Expressway early Friday morning .

The 32-year-old victim was pulling into his garage when two armed men approached his 2015 white Acura MDX.

Police say a man jumped from his vehicle on the Dan Ryan after being car-jacked. pic.twitter.com/eAPP02X2QG — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) July 27, 2018

The carjackers forced the victim to ride in the car with them, and direct them to anyone who could give them money.

Police say the offenders drove the vehicle onto the Dan Ryan, where the victim managed to jump out of the car and onto the expressway near Pershing.

He was not injured, and was found by state troopers.

No one is in custody.

Area Central detectives are investigating.