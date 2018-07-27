Mayor Emanuel goes for run with Chicago police recruits

CHICAGO — Some new Chicago police recruits had a chance to impress the boss with their physical fitness Friday morning.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel went for a run just after dawn with about a dozen and a half of the latest class of 106 recruits.

This is the 19th group to enter the police academy since the beginning of last year.

The department is on a hiring surge with the goal of adding 1,000 new officers.

Recruits who pass six months of training at the academy will be assigned to districts across the city where they’ll be probationary officers for one year.