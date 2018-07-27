Parents say 8-year-old girl with autism restrained in chair at Indiana school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LA PORTE, Ind. -- The parents of an 8-year old girl with autism are suing the La Porte, Indiana school district over the use of a homemade restraining chair for their daughter.

Charles and Heather Castle say the teacher, and two other school employees at Kingsford Heights Elementary School, used a chair built by the teacher's father to subdue their daughter in the classroom.

They say their daughter suffered bruises and emotional trauma.

Their lawsuit alleges the district violated its policies regarding student restraint, and never informed them that their daughter was being placed in it.