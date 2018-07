Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A woman was robbed at knifepoint inside her Park Manor home.

The 74-year-old woman was sitting in her living room when she said she heard noises in the back of her apartment.

Three men had broken in, restrained her and stole items from her home. Police say they fled the scene in a gray colored vehicle. A description of the suspects was not yet available.

The woman, who did not want to be identified, was able to escape her apartment without injury.