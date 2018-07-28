× As he learns the Bears’ new offense, Mitchell Trubisky gets the chance to play ‘freely’

BOURBONNAIS – The spotlight is on right from the start. That’s just part of the NFL.

Yes, that even includes Training Camp, when the earliest of preparations for a season begin.

The microscope on Mitchell Trubisky for 2018 starts on the fields of Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais in 7-on-7 and full team scrimmages. Great plays are cheered and celebrated just as interceptions are jeered.

All of those results get out, with specific details of each Trubisky performance getting scrutinized on the outside. Rest assured, when the picks go up, the quarterback is going to hear about it.

“I’m always mad when I throw and interception,” said Trubisky when asked about his mentality when he makes a mistake in practice. “But at the same time I don’t care what anybody thinks. I know what I’ve got to do. I’ve made a lot of great throws, I made some bad throws and we’re testing and we’re getting better every day.”

Matt Nagy gives him the freedom to do that as the quarterback continues to grasp the new head coach’s offense, understanding there is a learning curve to the scheme thanks to its sophistication.

“We’re building this puzzle right now and each day we’re trying to take one piece of the puzzle and put it up there and then, before you know it, at the end of this thing, you have that puzzle put together,” said Nagy of the Bears’ offense with Trubisky and his teammates.

So what if he puts a piece in the wrong place? Trubisky said he’s got the freedom to figure out how things fit together without fearing major consequences at this point of Training Camp.

“He lets me go out and play, be myself and not worry about mistakes,” said Trubisky of Nagy. “But we do go in the film room and correct them and there is a big emphasis on not making the same mistake twice. So just go out there and play freely and let you instincts take over and when we make mistakes, just go back and learn from it.

“It just allows me to go out there and be myself and play freely.”

Even when he has an interception.

“As long as Coach Nagy’s OK with it, he sees my growth and development and just getting better every day and that my teammates know that my mind and my spirits in the right spot, we’ll be just fine, ” said Trubisky. “So you’ve just got to find that balance and move onto the next play when there is a mistake. So I’ve been doing that all day and we’ll continue to get better.”

Nagy is there to help find the proper perspective for the negative and positive as the team nears their first preseason game against the Ravens Thursday in Canton, Ohio. Along with letting him know the intricacies of the offense, the coach wants Trubisky to know that he’s got support in this education on the new offense.

“That’s what I’m trying to do as a coach is let him know ‘Hey, man, we’re in this together, you understand the bad you did, you understand the good you did. It’s our job ultimately in the end, come game time, to make it all good,” said Nagy.

So far it appears that Trubisky is getting every chance to make that happen.