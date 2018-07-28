Man tried to abduct 6-year-old in Humboldt Park: ‘I was so scared’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A man tried to abduct a 6-year-old boy playing in a front yard in Humboldt Park on Friday evening, police said.

The incident happened about 6:30 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of West Augusta Boulevard, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The 6-year-old boy was playing with a basketball when a man believed to be in his 20s tried to abduct the child, police said. A family member intervened, and the man ran away.

Police described the suspect as a Latino man in his 20s who is roughly 5 feet, 8 inches tall to 5 feet, 10 inches tall, and weighs 175 pounds. The man is clean-shaven with long curly black hair. He wore a blue short-sleeved shirt, dark blue jeans, and blue and red Nike gym shoes. The man appeared to be intoxicated, police said, and had a fresh cut or scratch on the right side of his forehead.

Detectives ask anyone with information to call 312-747-8380 and mention report No. JB368229.