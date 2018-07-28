Police search for suspects in West Side shooting that wounded 3 kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Police are still looking for suspects in a Friday night shooting that wounded three children and a 20-year-old man in North Lawndale.

The group was gathered in the 1100 block of South Troy Street around 8 p.m. when people down the street opened fire. Police do not know whether the shooters were targeting the group.

A 14-year-old boy was shot in his head and taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital. Two other children are in good condition at Stroger Hospital: a 10-year-old girl who was shot in her shoulder and an 11-year-old boy who was shot in his ankle.

A 20-year-old man was shot in his hand and hip, and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where his condition had stabilized.

No one is in custody.