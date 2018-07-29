7-Day Forecast: Warm and partly cloudy, scattered storms possible

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Partly cloudy tonight with scattered showers possible south of I-80 as lows fall into the lower 60s. Partly sunny tomorrow with spotty showers and highs in the upper 70s inland, but lower 70s lakeside.

Hit and miss showers continue Tuesday under mostly cloudy skies as inland highs return to the upper 70s and lakeside highs stay in the lower 70s. Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms Wednesday and highs climbing into the mid-70s to lower 80s. Partly cloudy Thursday with widely scattered storms and highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s.